Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Autographed Rookie Card Expected to Auction for Record Price

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to have $2-plus million sitting around your house, you have the opportunity to make history. Lelands is auctioning off a 2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady rookie insert that's also autographed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The card is labeled the Holy Grail of Brady's rookies because...

bleacherreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Rookies#American Football#Beckett Grading Services#Sports Auctions#Lelands Auctions#April#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLarcamax.com

No Tom Brady or many veterans at Bucs workout

TAMPA, Fla. — No Tom Brady, no problem. That has been the plan for the Bucs during their organized team activities, which began Tuesday without the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Brady, 43, instead began passing sessions Monday next door to Raymond James Stadium at the New York Yankees’ spring training...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Tom Brady returns for latest edition of ‘The Match’

The Match is back, and will once again feature former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to face a pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on July 6. Incase you haven’t followed this series in the past, The Match began in 2018, when Tiger...
NFLmediaite.com

Tom Brady Savagely Trolls Aaron Rodgers for Packers Playoff Gaffe After Announcement That They Will Meet in Golf Match

While Aaron Rodgers is enjoying a lovely double date vacation in Hawaii, he’ll wake up to having his playoff failures trolled by a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Shortly after it was announced Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in The Match later this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback fired a few tweets at his opponents.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Watching Tom Brady Eviscerate The Packers On Twitter? Delightful

Tom Brady holds the status as the greatest of all time for a reason. Seven Super Bowl titles tend to make a good argument. The next closest has four. Yet people don’t understand how Brady thinks. This man’s competitive fire is on another level. So much that he has no qualms about rubbing it in the faces of the opponents he beat to reach the mountaintop. He doesn’t care. If you don’t like it? Beat him.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Tom Brady just put Aaron Rodgers in a bodybag

It was announced today that this years ‘The Match’ or whatever it is will be Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson vs Aaron Rodgers and Bryson Dechambeau. Personally, I’m not really one for celebrity golf matches, or really any type of golf match, but I am one for Tom Brady shit talk. Look at these memes he posted on instagram.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady fixing the offseason workout mistake

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are fixing their offseason workout mistake. Offseason workouts have become blown well out of proportions in recent years, especially for the big-name players. As no player is bigger than Tom Brady, the Buccaneers had to be careful with the way they would handle this topic.
NFLbucsreport.com

Tom Brady Is Back Throwing at One Buc Place

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back at One Buc Place. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was throwing at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday morning. Brady has been recovering from a procedure on his knee and was not at the team’s voluntary OTAs.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson at The Match with Tom Brady

"The Match" does not quit and actually raises. The fourth edition of the "green" show will be played on July 6 in the United States on the course of The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, in the state of Montana. Phil Mickelson, fresh from historic success at the...
NFLNBC Sports

No knee brace for Tom Brady in latest workout video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he thinks quarterback Tom Brady will be doing a lot of coaching at next week’s minicamp because he’s still working his way back from left knee surgery, but Brady’s own workouts aren’t slowing down as a result of the knee. After...
NFLbucsreport.com

Does Hallmark Make A Tom Brady Card For That

In April, an anonymous bidder paid a record $2.25 million for a signed Tom Brady rookie card. For the sake of journalistic integrity: It wasn’t me. As it turns out, the card in question was not the “Holy Grail” of Tom Brady rookie cards it was once thought to be. There’s a new card on the block.
NFLESPN

Mark Scheifele has pet goats named after GOATs Tom Brady and Tiger Woods

Tom Brady and Tiger Woods attended a Winnipeg Jets practice recently. Full disclosure: Neither GOAT was actually in attendance. But two actual goats named in the sports legends' honor by their owner, Jets star Mark Scheifele, made their presence known. "They were buzzing around on the ice, so that was...
NFLbucsreport.com

Tom Brady: Leader, Player and Now Coach and Scout?

The offseason is in full swing. Some players attended OTAs, some are working out on their own and with others. But as the off-season gets rolling up more insight into Tom Brady’s involvement leaks out. For instance, light has recently been shed on his involvement with the draft. Coupling that with reports of his coaching of players, does Brady have a future as a coach?