Multifunctional Action Cam Lights
The GoPro Light Mod is an aftermarket accessory for use with the brand's signature action cameras that will also provide impressive functionality for avid outdoor enthusiasts alike. The light can be easily affixed onto the GoPro HERO8 Balck and the HERO9 Black with the Media Mod, and will go to work providing access to four brightness levels thanks to a series of LEDs within. The unit will thus deliver up to 200-lumens of light, which makes it well-suited for use when snapping pictures or taking care of small tasks.www.trendhunter.com