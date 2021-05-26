Cancel
Electronics

Multifunctional Action Cam Lights

By Michael Hemsworth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GoPro Light Mod is an aftermarket accessory for use with the brand's signature action cameras that will also provide impressive functionality for avid outdoor enthusiasts alike. The light can be easily affixed onto the GoPro HERO8 Balck and the HERO9 Black with the Media Mod, and will go to work providing access to four brightness levels thanks to a series of LEDs within. The unit will thus deliver up to 200-lumens of light, which makes it well-suited for use when snapping pictures or taking care of small tasks.

ephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
xda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
mspoweruser.com

Leaked Apple Beats Studio Buds do not have a stem

Apple’s own apps have once again leaked unannounced and upcoming hardware. Today’s release of iOS 14.6 RC includes resources that reveal Apple will soon release new Beats Studio Buds, which resembles Samsung or Sony Truly Wireless Headphones than Apple’s usual AirPods. The buds combine the curves of the AirPods Pro...
Digital Camera World

The best Uber dash cams in 2021

The best Uber dash cams allow you to monitor what's going on in front of your vehicle like other dash cams, but also keep an eye on your passengers too. And a few even come with three cameras, to cover the rear of your vehicle as well (giving you a front and rear dash cam, as well as one to record what is going on inside).
Cult of Mac

This endoscope cam lets you see the world in miniature

Does the word endoscopy sound familiar? This medical procedure, which utilizes a camera attached to a flexible tube, is used to observe the digestive tract of the patient from a perspective that can’t be seen otherwise. That type of camera, known as an endoscope, has endless uses outside of the...
commercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
premierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
TrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Countertop Blenders

The Lakeland Touchscreen Soup & Smoothie Maker is a multifunctional countertop appliance for consumers looking to prepare a range of recipes from the comfort of home. The powerful unit is capable of crushing ice for preparing frozen drinks or smoothies, while also being well-suited for crushing ingredients for soups. A three-speed functionality will help to power through a range of ingredients, which is further customizable by simply choosing between smooth and chunky settings when being used for soups.
Cult of Mac

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night

With summer quickly approaching and streaming service subscriptions at an all-time high, there’s probably never been a better time to host your own outdoor cinema. With more exclusive movies premiering online than ever before, you don’t have to go to the theater to see the most cutting-edge releases. This roundup...
bargainbabe.com

10.2″ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Only $9.74

Add the Elegiant 10.2″ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand to your Amazon cart for $22.98. Then use code ELEGIANT02 for 60% off, bringing the price down to $9.74!. ✿【10.2 inch LED Ring Light with 160pcs LED Beads】 Compare to other ring lights, our ELEGIANT EGL-02 ring light is more bigger and powerful. 10.2 inch size, 160pcs LED beads which can provide a better lighting effect on your makeup, selfie, Vlog, YouTube video shooting, photography lighting, portrait photography, video chat, live streaming, product display, etc. Also perfect lighting for video conference.
techaeris.com

How to find the best multifunction printer for your home office

The best multifunction printers are a great tool for the home office. They can print, scan, copy, and fax documents with ease. But with so many different types of printers on the market today, it can be difficult to find one that fits all your needs? That notwithstanding, you can shop Konica Minolta’s range of A3 printers and get one that fits your needs.
Dezeen

Miura lighting range by Astro Lighting

Dezeen Showroom: Astro Lighting has created a compact lighting collection with features including tapered shades and an integrated USB charging port. and a swing-arm sconce, all available in a variety of finishes including matt nickel, gold and black. The desk lamp features a circular base with an integrated USB port...
techbargains.com

Ring Video Doorbell Wired w/ 3rd Gen Echo Dot $44.99

Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the new Ring Video Doorbell Wired w/ 3rd Gen Echo Dot for a low $44.99 Free Shipping. This is Ring's cheapest video doorbell to date. Note: This video doorbell does not sound your existing doorbell chime, so it will require a Ring Chime to get a doorbell sound.
theappletech.net

Anker USB C HDMI Hub With AC Adapter For $36 Only ($40 OFF)

The Anker PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W USB-C Hub is currently available for $35.99 on Amazon. Normally $76, today’s deal saves you $40, beats the previous discount by $20, and puts you at a new all-time low on Amazon. This Anker PowerPort accessory combines a USB-C hub and a desktop charger to provide five additional ports to your Mac or PC. Aside from a 4K HDMI output, there are four USB-A ports that can be used to charge connected accessories as well as plugging peripherals. A 30W passthrough to your machine is also included, resulting in a one-cable setup for a streamlined desktop workstation.
aftermarketnews.com

Magna Unveils Surface Element Lighting Technology

Magna is pushing vehicle design possibilities with its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology, which offers a new palette of options for automotive designers. First-to-market on the all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, Surface Element Lighting is contained within a compact package, providing a homogeneous appearance and customizable, affordable LED lighting options for exterior vehicle applications.
gadgetify.com

RGB Cube Computer Case

Here is a gorgeous PC case for your next gaming computer. This RGB Cube Computer Case has transparent tempered glass panels on all sides. It can accommodate Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX motherboards and graphics cards up to 290mm long. It has RGB bars on all sides and its base. This computer case measures...