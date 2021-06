I've had my fair share of pups along the way and as much as I miss having a companion when the house is completely quiet, I hesitate to get a dog because I know that I don't spend as much time as I think someone who has a dog should spend at home. My point is that I obviously care about dogs and when I see dogs being neglected it gets under my skin because I feel like having a dog is a commitment and If someone can't commit to caring for them properly then they shouldn't have a dog.