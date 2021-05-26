Music Reviews: Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young's 'Déjà Vu' (Deluxe Edition), Plus Rob Lutes, Greta Gaines, and Rod Picott

Starting out his life as a sickly child with a passion for music, Neil Young has grown to become one of the most influential songwriters and musicians of all time. Coming into prominence during one of the most pivotal moments of music history, he has proven himself to be a master of genres with a deep understanding of music. Known for his work in Buffalo Springfield, Crazy Horse, and Crosby Stills, Nash & Young, he has gifted us with songs like “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” and “Harvest Moon”. He’s called the Godfather of Grunge for a reason and his music and accomplishments are recognized by generations both young and old. This is the life and times of Neil Young.