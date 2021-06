Lane County Public Health (LCPH) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Florence Events Center on Friday June 4th from 12pm to 6pm. All Lane County Coastal residents age 12 and older are eligible for 2nd / Booster doses or 1st / Prime doses. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those that need a 2nd dose; and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for those 18 and older.