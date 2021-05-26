Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barberton, or 7 miles southwest of Akron, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, Mogadore, Hartville, Stow, New Franklin, Norton, Brimfield, Fairlawn, Randolph, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Atwater and Edinburg. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov