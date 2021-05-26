Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Crawford; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Expected through the Next Several Hours Pockets of dense fog have developed this morning across the region after recent rainfall. Visibility will vary while traveling through the region with visibility as low as one quarter of a mile possible. Drivers should use caution when driving through these patches of fog and maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.