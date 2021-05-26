Cancel
Oneida County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oneida; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...ONONDAGA AND NORTH CENTRAL TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 113 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bridgeport to near Taughannock Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE... Trees and wires downed southwest of Syracuse. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Pompey, North Syracuse, Solvay, Vienna and Manlius. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold this morning. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Mohawk, NYObserver-Dispatch

Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.