A TikTok user who matched with Matthew Perry on a celebrity dating app has opened up about older men in Hollywood allegedly “taking advantage” of younger women.Kate Haralson, 20, went viral this week when she posted a private FaceTime call she had with the Friends star, who she met on the elite dating app Raya last May. “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young...