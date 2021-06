Grammy-winning pop, country and gospel singer B.J. Thomas has died at age 78 following a bout with lung cancer. He died earlier today at his home in Arlington, Texas. Thomas, best known for hits like “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. “I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement at the time.