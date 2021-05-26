Cancel
Grundy County, MO

Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong cases in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Kyle Ray Graves of rural Trenton pleaded guilty to a violation of a protection order for an adult. On a plea bargain, the prosecuting attorney dismissed a burglary count. Graves was sentenced on Tuesday to 60 days at the Grundy County Detention Center with credit for the first 16 days in jail. The rest of the sentence was suspended, and Graves was placed on one-year probation, and he’s to pay court costs.

www.kttn.com
