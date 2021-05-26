Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Santoli's Wednesday market notes: Meme stocks are percolating again

By Michael Santoli, @michaelsantoli
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Is the "never short a dull market" rule in effect? As the indexes have slowed and hovered just below record highs, there has been plenty of frustration on all sides – bulls, bears, growth fans and value believers have all had reason both for doubt and hope the past several weeks of a churning trading range.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Sentiment#Indexes#Cnbc#Trading#Record Highs#Market Statistics#Spread Caution#Bulls#Frustration#Conviction Levels#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; All Eyes On Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade ahead of the key jobs report for May. US jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 650,000 in May following April's increase of 266,000. The unemployment rate is likely to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 7:00 a.m. ET.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As U.S. Economy Adds 559,000 Jobs; Apple, Tesla Rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 100 points Friday, as the U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs last month. Apple and Tesla stock rebounded from Thursday's losses. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 1.3% Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 2.1% in today's stock market. Caterpillar (CAT)...
StocksBusiness Insider

Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Sharply Higher In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong advance after underperforming its counterparts in the previous session. Currently, the Nasdaq is up 182.46 points or 1.3...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Rebounds On Jobs Report; GM Revs Higher As AMC, Meme Stocks Fly

The stock market rally ended a few days of quiet action as the Nasdaq slumped below its 50-day line on Thursday, then rebounded powerfully Friday on a just-right jobs report. AMC Entertainment (AMC) continued to skyrocket, though it came off highs amid multiple AMC stock sales. Other meme stocks touted on Reddit also rose sharply, including BlackBerry (BB) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). General Motors (GM) jumped as it expects to beat first-half targets as it manages chip supplies. Several other auto stocks rallied, but Tesla (TSLA) tumbled on China demand fears and various recalls.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Analysts: These Meme Stocks Are 90% Overvalued

Good luck telling investors there's 90% downside in AMC stock — which made them a fortune compared to the S&P 500's gain. But that's analysts' task when covering so-called meme stocks. Analysts think the major stocks being pushed up in online forums, namely the ringleaders AMC Entertainment (AMC), GameStop (GME)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's Behind the Recent Meteoric Rise in Meme Stocks?

In the past five days, meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are up anywhere from 23% to almost 300%. It is clear that there is coordinated action to pump up these stocks. They have been moving almost in tandem with one another throughout the week.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Rebounding In Reaction To Monthly Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Friday, offsetting the weakness seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong advance. Currently, the major averages are hovering near the best levels of the...
Stocksmoney.com

How to Find the Next Meme Stock

Investors can’t stop talking about meme stocks. And making money trading them has never looked easier — or more fun. But before you really go YOLO with your life savings there are some things to keep in mind. In January, everyday traders teamed up on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets to send...
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades on mixed sentiment ahead of US data

Asia-Pacific indices trade on a lower note on Friday. Market sentiment sours on inflation anxiety. Commodity prices fell as USD regained strength. Asian stocks trade on a lower note on Friday, following the Wall Street subdued price action in overnight trading sessions. Investors remain pessimistic for riskier assets as the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher as Tech Shares Lead After U.S. Jobs Data

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 falling just short of a record close, and tech shares surged after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May. The jobs report nonetheless suggested that the employment picture might slowly be improving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 179...
Stocksomahanews.net

US stocks rise after mixed jobs data

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday following a mixed US jobs report that was seen as unlikely to spur an abrupt shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy. The United States added 559 000 jobs last month, below expectations, but the unemployment fell, while the average hourly wage rose more than expected, according to the Labor Department data.
StocksZacks.com

Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Volumes for May, Stock Rises

NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for May 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 36.5% year over year to 247 million contracts, European options and futures volume dropped 1.9% year over year to 15.3 million contracts. Shares gained 1.5% in the last trading session. Under its cash equities,...
StocksStreet.Com

Meme Stocks and the Markets: Why This Trader Says Follow the Action

Looking at the market and wondering what's driving it?. Real Money contributor Stephen Guilfoyle, aka Sarge, joined TheStreet Live to discuss what he's paying attention to in the markets. The U.S. economy added 978,000 jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report, a much stronger-than-expected total that could...