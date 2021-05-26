Santoli's Wednesday market notes: Meme stocks are percolating again
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Is the "never short a dull market" rule in effect? As the indexes have slowed and hovered just below record highs, there has been plenty of frustration on all sides – bulls, bears, growth fans and value believers have all had reason both for doubt and hope the past several weeks of a churning trading range.