Santoli's Wednesday market notes: Meme stocks are percolating again

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade ahead of the key jobs report for May. US jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 650,000 in May following April's increase of 266,000. The unemployment rate is likely to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 7:00 a.m. ET.