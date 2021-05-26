Cancel
ACEINNA Announces OpenIMU335RI, Next Generation High Performance Inertial Measurement Unit

roboticstomorrow.com
 15 days ago

ACEINNA Inc. (pronounced "A See Nah"), today announced the general availability of the OpenIMU335RI, a rugged inertial measurement unit (IMU) with CAN and RS232 interfaces. The OpenIMU335RI is the third product in ACEINNA's Gen 3 architecture and adds a rugged sealed standalone product to the earlier introduced IMU383ZA and OpenIMU330BI.

www.roboticstomorrow.com
