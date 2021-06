TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that 50% of Kansans 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a media release from her office. “I’m pleased at our state’s consistent progress in getting shots in arms – but we still can’t take our foot off the gas,” Governor Kelly said. “Every Kansan must get vaccinated to protect our communities, our schools, and our economy from future outbreaks, and maintain our steady return to normal.”