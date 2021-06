In the context of sports history, the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad had the potential to become one of the greatest teams of all time. Their young roster reached the 2012 NBA Finals with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, all before they had reached perennial MVP statuses. Facing them in the championship series was the Miami Heat’s Big Three, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Unlike OKC, these future Hall of Famers were in their primes and were hungry for redemption.