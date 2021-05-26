Golden Hawks and Wildcats Meet in Playoff Opener
Two KCII area teams will tangle Wednesday in the opening round of the class 1A girls soccer tournament when Columbus travels to Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks come into the match with an overall record of 10-5 after a 3-2 win over rival Washington on the road last time out. In the victory over the Demons, Julia Boller led the way with a pair of goals. For the season, the Hawks are led by Esther Hughes with 19 goals. Kaitlin Martin has a team best six assists and Emily Swartzentruber has 75 saves and a 73.5% save percentage.www.kciiradio.com