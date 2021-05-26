Cancel
Washington, IA

Golden Hawks and Wildcats Meet in Playoff Opener

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 12 days ago

Two KCII area teams will tangle Wednesday in the opening round of the class 1A girls soccer tournament when Columbus travels to Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks come into the match with an overall record of 10-5 after a 3-2 win over rival Washington on the road last time out. In the victory over the Demons, Julia Boller led the way with a pair of goals. For the season, the Hawks are led by Esther Hughes with 19 goals. Kaitlin Martin has a team best six assists and Emily Swartzentruber has 75 saves and a 73.5% save percentage.

www.kciiradio.com
Washington, IA

Ravens Meet Demons for Regular Season Finale

It’s the regular season finale tonight for the Hillcrest Academy and Washington boys’ soccer teams when the two squads meet for a non-conference bout in Kalona. The Demons sit at 9-4 on the season and last had a come from behind 3-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday. Zac Stout has found the back of the net 28 times and that ranks seventh in the state regardless of class. The Ravens are 7-5 and they placed second over the weekend in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament. Noah Miller leads the squad with eight goals.
Washington, IA

Washington Boys Soccer Rally Past Columbus

It was a KCII area battle on the pitch in Columbus Junction on Thursday and the Washington boys’ soccer team utilized a comeback for a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats. Columbus took control early with goals in the seventh and 35th minute to go up 2-0, but right before half Zac Stout found the back of the net off of a penalty kick to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1. Brayan Arreola connected for the equalizer halfway into the second half and then 10 minutes later the freshman picked up an assist to Stout for what proved to be the game winning tally. DaShaun Westphal-Edwards recorded five saves at the other end and Cole Anderson had three. The Demons improve to 9-4 and they close out the regular season Monday at Hillcrest Academy. The Wildcats fell to 7-5. The substate pairings came out this week for the boys and Washington will face off with Fairfield in Fort Madison on Thursday while Columbus hosts Danville the same day.
Iowa State

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Washington, IA

Demon Girls Golf Wins Tune-up for Conference

As a dress rehearsal for next week’s Southeast Conference meet, the Washington girls’ golf team welcomed the whole league on Thursday for a quick nine-hole competition and the Demons took care of business. Washington shot a 161 on their home course to best the five-team field including second place Mount...
Iowa State

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Washington, IA

Roth Advances, Demon Boys Golf Fall Three Strokes Short

It was a bitter sweet day for the Washington boys’ golf team on Friday in a home class 3A sectional with the team just missing out on a district appearance, but one individual saw his season continue. The Demons shot a 356 on their home course to place third out...
Washington, IA

Washington Boys Golf Hosts Class 3A Sectional

The most important meet to date is at home for the Washington boys’ golf team today when they host a class 3A sectional at Washington Golf and Country Club. Teams will play two rounds at the nine-hole course and other schools competing are Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame, and Solon. Head Coach Collin Stark believes his team is dangerous. “There is a little pressure with it being postseason and at home, but I believe we have nothing to lose. No one is really thinking that we as a team can move on, but we have shown that we are capable. We are young and sometimes young teams don’t think as much knowing they will have more opportunities in the future. I think that will help us at sectionals.”
Washington, IA

Several Demons Advance to State

The Blue Oval will have a tint of orange and black next week in Des Moines, as several Washington track members punched their ticket to state after cracking the top two in last night’s class 3A district meet in Mount Pleasant. The Washington boys’ had seven events receive the automatic...
Mount Pleasant, IA

Sports, Saturday, May 15th

Boys’ Golf: Panthers Advance With Close Shave Runner-Up: The Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team survived and advanced in a close shave finish at yesterday’s sectional golf meet, advancing them to next week’s district meet to be held at Flint Hills Golf Course. The Panthers finished with 353 strokes, just three...
Washington, IA

Complete State Track and Field Qualifiers Announced

On Friday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the full list of state track and field participants for next week’s competition. Below is a list of every qualifier in the KCII listening area. Washington. Boys. Lance Sobaski – 800m, 1600m, 3200m. Elijah...
Washington, IA

Washington Names Ehret New Football Coach

The search for a new head football coach at Washington High School is no more, as the school recently announced Nick Ehret will be the new head man for the orange and black. The current Highland boys’ track coach is a 2004 North Mahaska graduate that brings over a decade of coaching experience with him. He previously was an assistant from 2010-2015 at his alma mater for his father, Hall of Fame coach Steve Ehret before having a brief stint as head coach at Cardinal of Eldon in 2016 and then leading Central Lee from 2017-2019. Ehret tells KCII Sports he’s ready to hit the ground running. “It is great to come into an established program with winning tradition, a great coaching staff, and boys that have been there. I am excited for the opportunity to coach the game and build on what is already here. I told the boys I am not going to make a bunch of changes. The offense is going to stay the same and a lot of the defensive schemes already in place are very similar to what I run and believe in. I am a new set of eyes coming in and might bring a new wrinkle here or there, but the main foundation is already built.”
Washington, IA

Stout Sets Scoring Record in Demon Win Over Panthers

The history books at Washington High School are being rewritten and Zac Stout is to blame. The senior is now the all time leading scorer in Washington boys’ soccer history after a two-goal performance on Monday that propelled the Demons to a 3-0 victory at Mount Pleasant. It only took...
Washington, IA

Demon Track Travels to Mount Pleasant for Districts

The biggest meet to date in the 2021 season is tonight for the Washington track teams when they travel south to Mount Pleasant for a class 3A state qualifier. The co-ed competition will also feature Davenport Assumption, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, West Burlington/Notre Dame, and the host Panthers. Demon girls’ head coach Stefanie Haworth knows the tremendous challenge that awaits. “It is probably one of the toughest districts in 3A. So many programs with rich tradition and so many talented individuals. It is going to be tough to get into the top two so we are hoping to get into the field based on time.” The Washington boys are coming off of a Southeast Conference crown last week where seven events placed first led by three-time winner Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. The girls placed fourth and had two relays take the top spot in the distance medley and 4x800m.
Washington, IA

Rothe’s Golden Goal Sinks Mt. Pleasant’s Perfect Season

Knocking off a rival? Check. Doing so in overtime? Check. Spoiling said rival’s perfect season? Check. The trifecta was accomplished Monday for the Washington girls’ soccer team when the home Demons beat Mount Pleasant 4-3 in celebratory fashion. When these two teams met in April it was the Panthers (8-1)...
Washington, IA

Demon Girls Golf Claim Top 5 Spots at Mt. Pleasant Quad

The Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club was no match for the Washington girls on Friday when they stayed undefeated on the season by winning a quadrangular meet. The Demons shot a nine-hole score of 155 to best second place Mount Pleasant’s 199. Washington had the top five scores in the meet led by medalist Anna Nacos with a 37. Josie Tanner shot a 38 while Makenna Conrad and Kiki Bruner each carded a 40. Scratch scores were Kaylin Long 46 and Alecia Goff 51.