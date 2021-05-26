Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR, Hendrick suspend Elliott spotter D’Hondt

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie D’Hondt, the spotter for Chase Elliott, has been suspended by Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR after an arrest earlier this month. D’Hondt (pictured above in 2018) was arrested on May 12 in Catawba County, North Carolina, and faces charges of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. D’Hondt has a court appearance scheduled for June 7 (on the misdemeanor battery of an unborn child) and June 30 (for the charge of misdemeanor assault on a female).

racer.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Xfinity Series#Xfinity#Charlotte Motor Speedway#County Court#Circuit Of The Americas#D Hondt Failure#Mr D Hondt#Races#Misdemeanor Assault#Catawba County#Required Notice#Company#Battery#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Drydene 400 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Dover picks, predictions from top-rated model

"The Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway has been a fixture of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1969. Over the years, no driver has experienced more success at the track than Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. With Johnson retired from full-time action, Alex Bowman will make his first appearance at Dover in the iconic No. 48 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the 2021 Drydene 400. The 28-year-old has finished fifth or better in three of his last four starts at Dover, but can you trust him with your Drydene 400 2021 bets?
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

How Team Owner Rick Hendrick Missed His First NASCAR Cup Win in 1984

Team owner Rick Hendrick 269th NASCAR Cup Series victory came on May 30 when Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Geoff Bodine started that string of wins back on Sunday, April 29, 1984 at Martinsville Speedway in southern Virginia. Bodine’s 575 Cup starts between 1979-2011 produced...
Dover, NChendrickmotorsports.com

Inside the Numbers: Dominance at Dover

CONCORD, N.C. -- Hendrick Motorsports' success at Dover International Speedway is well documented. The organization has 20 wins at the 1-mile track, the most out of any team in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hendrick Motorsports' most recent win at Dover came in October 2018, when Chase Elliott utilized an overtime...
Motorsportsflurrysports.org

Chase Elliott Wins EchoPark Texas Grand Prix | NASCAR Cup Series Recap

The NASCAR Cup Series made its debut on a rainy and very wet Circuit of the Americas Sunday. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix had some big wrecks which caused some long cautions and even a red flag for a bit. COTA was the 14th race of the 2021 season and had some surprise leaders at the front for portions of the races. In the end, however, NASCAR’s road course ace, Chase Elliott, took home the win.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports really the team to beat?

Through the first 14 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have seen a resurgence from years past. It is no surprise that Rick Hendrick can field a team to compete at a high level each NASCAR season, but the current Hendrick Motorsports stable may be Mr. H’s finest group yet.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott penalized ahead of Dover race

Once again, Chase Elliott is set to start a NASCAR Cup Series race from the rear of the field, this time at Dover International Speedway. In what is beginning to seem like a weekly occurrence, Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team have again been penalized ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series race and set to the rear of the field for the green flag.
Motorsportsrecordargusnews.com

Team Hendrick heads home to try to pass the King of NASCAR

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports tied The King in the rain, spray and mud of Texas. Now it’s time to go home to see if it can pass Richard Petty as NASCAR’s winningest team. Chase Elliott’s victory in the rainshortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas earned Hendrick Motorsports win No. 268 to tie Petty Enterprises for […]
Motorsportssemoball.com

Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR's career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Race Recap: Hendrick Motorsports tames Darlington with three top-10s

CONCORD, N.C. -- Hendrick Motorsports tamed Darlington Raceway by taking home three top-10 finishes, including a second-place result by Kyle Larson. William Byron extended his top-10 finish streak with a fourth-place finish, adding on to his historic accolade. Chase Elliott also notched a top-10 result, coming in seventh at the 1.366-mile track. Alex Bowman rounded out the Hendrick Motorsports drivers, finishing in 17th.
Motorsportswsn.com

Drydene 400 (Cup Series) Predictions, Odds & Picks

Coming to his home track, Martin Truex Jr. hopes to sustain the roll he’s on. Kyle Larson won the last time he raced at Dover—but that was back in 2019. Kevin, Denny and Chase—can all three go another week without a win?. Play Fantasy Sports, Here!. This year, NASCAR Cup...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Drydene 400 Proper Props include Kevin Harvick

When the oddsmakers set the outright win lines so well, the ripple effect often means there are not a lot of value to be found among the top-three, -five, or -10 lines either. But if one looks hard enough, safer bets with less of a payout might be one way to replenish the kitty.
Motorsportsblackchronicle.com

2021 Drydene 400 picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Chase Elliott at Dover

Chase Elliott still is seeking his first win of the season after capturing the series championship last year, his fifth on the circuit. He’s come close on a number of occasions and has recorded four top-five finishes, including a pair of runner-up performances. Elliott, who posted a career-high five victories in 2020, will hope to notch his first this year when he takes part in the 2021 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The 25-year-old registered his only win at Dover in this race in 2018 and has 10 top-fives in 15 starts at the track across all three NASCAR series.
Dover, DEspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Dover

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (13 of 36) MONSTER AT DOVER: In 12 starts at Dover International Speedway, Kyle Larson has 11 top-12 finishes with 617 laps led. In his last start at the 1-mile venue in October 2019, the Elk Grove, California, native led 154 laps en route to his lone victory at the concrete track.
MotorsportsGwinnett Daily Post

Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington for third win of season

Martin Truex Jr. won for the third time in the 2021 season Sunday when he captured the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. And a dominating win it was for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver as he led 248 of 293 laps. At times, his margin over the closest driver behind him was more than 10 seconds -- or a third of a lap at the 1.33-mile egg-shaped oval.
Austin, TXPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Chase Elliott Wins Rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Debut in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history. Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course. He has won five of the last six road races. He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories. The race was called while under a red flag in Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water. Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, was second.
Dover, DEspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #13 – DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY. Team Chevy drivers will seek to extend recent and historic success as Dover International Speedway plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) this weekend. Chevrolet has 41 NCS victories to lead all manufacturers at the 1-mile concrete oval that features 24 degrees of banking in the turns. The Drydene 400 on Sunday, May 16, will be the 103rd NCS race at Dover, which has held two NCS races every year since 1971.