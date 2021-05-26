NASCAR, Hendrick suspend Elliott spotter D’Hondt

"The Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway has been a fixture of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1969. Over the years, no driver has experienced more success at the track than Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. With Johnson retired from full-time action, Alex Bowman will make his first appearance at Dover in the iconic No. 48 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the 2021 Drydene 400. The 28-year-old has finished fifth or better in three of his last four starts at Dover, but can you trust him with your Drydene 400 2021 bets?