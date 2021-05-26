NASCAR, Hendrick suspend Elliott spotter D’Hondt
Eddie D’Hondt, the spotter for Chase Elliott, has been suspended by Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR after an arrest earlier this month. D’Hondt (pictured above in 2018) was arrested on May 12 in Catawba County, North Carolina, and faces charges of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. D’Hondt has a court appearance scheduled for June 7 (on the misdemeanor battery of an unborn child) and June 30 (for the charge of misdemeanor assault on a female).racer.com