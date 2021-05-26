Chevron shareholders approve proposal to cut customer emissions

May 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp investors voted in favor of a shareholder proposal on Wednesday asking the oil major to cut its “Scope 3”, or customer emissions, joining shareholders around the globe in raising pressure on energy companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Shareholders voted 61% in favor of the proposal, according to a preliminary count announced by Chevron at its annual general meeting. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)