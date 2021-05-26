Cancel
Music

remy makes music for all the people who don’t fit in anywhere else

By Whitney Shoemaker
Alternative Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd a dash of Fall Out Boy, a sprinkle of Drake, a pinch of the 1975 and a hint of Kanye West and you’ll end up with a sound that’s nearly impossible to replicate. The mastermind behind this fool-proof recipe is none other than Hopeless Records’ latest addition to their stacked roster—a singer-songwriter who was practically born with music in his blood. Throughout 2019 and 2020, remy introduced the world to his unique approach to songwriting through several singles, including his debut, “useless,” highlighting his seamless blend of countless influences. Reaching fans of all walks of life who resonate with his emo roots, remy is developing a new form of musical outreach and connection.

#Music Industry#Alternative Music#Motion City Soundtrack#Punk Music#Good Music#Sound Of Music#Love Songs#New Music#Pop Songs#Hopeless Records#Alternative Press#Juice#A R#Cartel#Pop Punk Music#Writing Songs#Pitch Songs#Countless Influences#Inspiration#Bands
