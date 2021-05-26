remy makes music for all the people who don’t fit in anywhere else

Andy Samberg knows a thing or two about pop music. Even before his time at Saturday Night Live turned him into a star during the late 2000s, he was making music as part of The Lonely Island alongside longtime friends and collaborators Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. The trio’s numerous viral tracks, from “I’m on a Boat” to “Dick in a Box,” became mainstream hits to the point of earning them a Grammy nomination. Their songs and work on SNL (Samberg as a player, Taccone and Schaffer as writers) helped their own sense of absurdist humor grow and seep into the collective consciousness as the rest of the internet, from Tumblr up to TikTok, embraced the surreal as the funniest you can be. With such a strong grasp on music and comedy, there was no one better to satirize the pop music industry than The Lonely Island, which they did with their brilliant film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, released on June 3, 2016. Five years later, Popstar still shines in not only its keen humor at the time, but also how prophetic many of the through lines proved.