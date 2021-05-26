Cancel
Human resources legacy continues at Garrison

By SKIP VAUGHN Rocket editor skip.vaughn@theredstonerocket.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Falcetano learned years ago about the importance of relationships. She will retire May 31 as the Garrison director of human resources after more than 35 years of government service. In 1985 she was a military spouse at a remote location in Germany where she met the commissary officer. “While doing our laundry together, she informed me about a summer hire position,” Falcetano recalled. She applied for the job, got selected and that was how her career got started.

