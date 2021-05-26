Cancel
Lakers To Play First Playoff Game at Staples Center Since 2013 Thursday

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 13 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series will shift to Staples Center tomorrow for their first playoff game there since April 28, 2013. While the Lakers treated last Wednesday's play-in game “like a playoff game,'' this Thursday's game “will be pretty special for our fans,'' Lakers star LeBron James said. “That's what I came here for -- to be in a playoff game in front of the Laker faithful.''

