Mid-Prairie Soccer Plays For State Bid

In a battle of two of the best in the state in class 1A soccer Tuesday it was the No. 4 West Liberty Comets that came away with a 5-0 win against No. 5 Mid-Prairie in Wellman. The Golden Hawks had a couple of chances in the early minutes to strike first but were turned away by the Comet defense. West Liberty then settled in and scored three times before half to take a commanding lead. The Comets would score a pair of insurance goals in the second to pull away for the win. Mid-Prairie had four shots on goal. In his debut, goal keeper Justice Jones had 11 saves. Mid-Prairie has now dropped three matches in a row and has an 8-3 overall record.