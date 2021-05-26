Cancel
West Liberty, IA

Mid-Prairie Soccer Plays For State Bid

By Zach Ulin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys soccer team travels to West Liberty tonight to take on the Comets in a class 1A substate final. Mid-Prairie enters play with an 11-4 record after a 1-0 penalty kick win over No. 8 Albia in the substate semifinals on Monday. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 15 in the final poll of the season from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. For the year, Mid-Prairie is led by Owen Trimpe with 15 goals, Ethan Trimpe with nine assists and in goal, Justice Jones with 34 saves and an 81% save percentage.

