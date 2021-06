Four Mustangs Set To Compete At USA Olympic Swim Trials This Month. Four Mustangs from the SMU men's swimming and diving program are set to compete at the 2021 United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska this month. The Wave I meet is scheduled for June 4-7, with Wave II of the Olympic Trials taking place from June 13-20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time that the United States Trials has been split into two meets.