Person Threatens to Jump Off Santa Ana (5) Freeway Overpass in Anaheim Area
ANAHEIM (CNS) - A person threatening to jump onto the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the Anaheim area today caused major backups as much of the thoroughfare was shut down for hours. Officers went to the area south of Lincoln Avenue about 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound freeway was closed as a precaution at Euclid Street, and authorities later closed the southbound side, as well.kfiam640.iheart.com