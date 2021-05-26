Cancel
Anaheim, CA

Person Threatens to Jump Off Santa Ana (5) Freeway Overpass in Anaheim Area

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 13 days ago
ANAHEIM (CNS) - A person threatening to jump onto the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the Anaheim area today caused major backups as much of the thoroughfare was shut down for hours. Officers went to the area south of Lincoln Avenue about 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound freeway was closed as a precaution at Euclid Street, and authorities later closed the southbound side, as well.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

