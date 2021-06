The Sycamore War Eagles’ season is over after a loss to Page last Monday night in the regional semifinal matchup. Page only scored one goal but it would be enough to win 1-0 Sycamore is losing four seniors including leading goal-scorer Landon Gleaves and goalie Eli Pallares. Micah Webb and Cameron Johnson will also be departing and were both key parts to Sycamore’s success as well.