Fans will be able to request to enter the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure twice a day, at 7am and at noon - just like on Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. Note that Disneyland is not allowing guests to hold places in both virtual queues at once. It's either Star Wars or Spider-Man. Guests will be able to be in the virtual queue for Indiana Jones Adventure and either Spider-Man or Star Wars, however, since Disneyland continues to label the Indy VQ as a test.