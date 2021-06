The crop progress report from USDA for the week of June 7th has the first look at the soybean crop condition and officially considers US corn planting finished. With corn planting past 95% complete USDA and NASS are now considering corn planting complete. That means the crop progress report starts with corn emergence. Which is also quickly occurring with the warm weather across the country. National corn emergence is considered 90% complete. That is 8% ahead of the five year average and a 9% increase from last week. Kansas has 74% of the states corn emerged. Kansas continues to be one of the few states behind the five year average for corn emergence at 74%. Typically Kansas would be closer to 83% emergence this time of year. Nebraska on the other hand is 6% ahead of the five year average at 89%. North Carolina is the only state currently considered 100% emerged for the corn crop.