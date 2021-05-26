Hawks Shut Out Trojans

The No. 5 ranked Mid-Prairie boys soccer team stopped a two match losing streak Monday with an 8-0 shut out of Highland in Wellman. The Golden Hawks controlled the match from the opening kick, with Tobin Miller finding the back of the net on a Jake Swartzendruber assist nine minutes in. Jack Pennington would post back to back goals, unassisted in the 14th minute and on a Gunnar Gingerich assist in the 15th minute to make it 3-0. Swartzendruber then scored one of his own when he linked up with Tucker Miller in the 26th minute and Pennington added goals three and four in the 30th and 32nd minutes on Owen Trimpe assists to run the Mid-Prairie lead to 6-0 at half. The second half saw two more Golden Hawk goals, with Gunnar Gingerich finishing an Owen Trimpe assist in the 43rd minute and Pennington scoring his fifth unassisted in the 77th minute. The Golden Hawks finished with 17 shots on goal while allowing just two for Highland. Mid-Prairie also had 12 corner kicks. With the win, Mid-Prairie is now 8-2, as Highland falls to 0-8.