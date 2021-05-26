Cancel
Wellman, IA

Hawks Shut Out Trojans

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 4 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made it three wins in 48 hours Tuesday, beating Fairfield 8-0 at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. Fresh off of a sweep of conference rival West Liberty on Monday, the Hawks cruised, scoring twice in the third and six times in the sixth inning. Mid-Prairie piled up nine hits on the night with Cain Brown, Karson Grout and Kayden Reinier each collecting two. Grout and Brown each drove in a pair. On the hill, Alex Bean recorded the win, throwing four innings, giving up one hit, no runs, walking five and striking out four. Grout threw three innings of scoreless relief. With the win, Mid-Prairie is 3-0 on the season and travels to North Cedar Thursday.

