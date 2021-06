When companies act in ways that put their reputation and long-term value at risk, investors often step up and seek out improvements that will help them get back on track. Amazon is a company facing significant pitfalls when it comes to issues of racial diversity, equity and inclusion. Despite its public statements supporting the fight against systemic racism, there have been numerous complaints and lawsuits suggesting Amazon’s actions are inconsistent with its pledges, alleging that it has paid discriminatory wages, sold products that foster racial biases, and failed to create an inclusive workplace.