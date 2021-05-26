2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 gets new renders
We’re just weeks away from the official unveil of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 platform. Press previews and pre-drives already took place earlier this month, but soon we will get to see what’s been hiding under the wrap. Until then, rendering artists continue to present their work based on recent spy photos. Today, Nicolas at FutureCarsNow gives us his own interpretation of the 2 Series design. And judging by latest images, they don’t seem to be far off.www.bmwblog.com