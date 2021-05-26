Cancel
Cancer

Good Bacteria Can Reduce Chemotherapy Side Effects – Clean Up Toxins in the Body

Cover picture for the articleNaturally occurring gut bacteria can clean up chemo toxins in the body, study finds. In the human gut, good bacteria make great neighbors. A new Northwestern University study found that specific types of gut bacteria can protect other good bacteria from cancer treatments — mitigating harmful, drug-induced changes to the gut microbiome. By metabolizing chemotherapy drugs, the protective bacteria could temper short- and long-term side effects of treatment.

