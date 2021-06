OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health said the outbreak of a virulent form of E. coli which began in King County has spread. There are now single cases reported in Walla Walla, Benton, and Snohomish counties. E. coli O157:H7 could be linked to fresh produce, according to health officials who are working with local health jurisdictions to respond. The state said that the case count may be higher. State officials are only reporting on confirmed cases with bacteria that has been linked genetically. Other cases are still under investigation.