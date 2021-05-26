Spanish Lake, Bluff Swamp drainage continues

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Gabriel, or near Plaquemine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Ramah, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 135 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH