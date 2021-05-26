Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WMU Softball Splits First Two Games, Baseball Drops Two

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a busy start to the new campaign for the Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls of summer with a mixed first couple days. The softball team got a strong start on Monday when they shutout Cardinal 3-0 behind all state pitcher Madie Anderson. The senior finished with 19 strikeouts and had a no hitter going into the final inning. She gave up just one knock and did not allow a free pass. The offense had seven hits led by Anna Anderson going 3-for-3 with one RBI. The Wolves turned around and traveled to Letts last night to battle #1 Louisa-Muscatine and the Falcons came out victorious 7-0. Molly Miller had the lone hit for WMU and Madie Anderson went six innings in the circle giving up 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out eight. The Wolves start the year 1-1.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Hits#Wolves#Wmu Softball Splits#Mediapolis#Cardinal#Runs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Massillon, OHCanton Repository

Hoover-Perry, Tuslaw regional softball, two district baseball games postponed

The Hoover-Perry high school regional softball game scheduled for today in Massillon is postponed because of the afternoon forecast. The Vikings and Panthers will now play at 2 p.m., Thursday, in a Division I regional semifinal at Massillon Eagles 190 Sports Complex. The other semifinal, featuring New Philadelphia-St. Joseph's Academy, is also postponed today. It will be played at 5 Thursday.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rome Braves split first two games of series with Greenville

The Rome Braves fell behind the 8-ball early and could never recover en route to a 9-3 loss to the Greenville Drive Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. The Drive got after Braves starter Ricky DeVito early, hitting three straight singles to take a 1-0 lead. Greenville would add a second before three outs were recorded, then added two more in the third via a two-run home run from Tyreque Reed.
Kasson, MNAustin Daily Herald

Blossoms softball team drops two in Kasson

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Rochester John Marshall 9-1 and it fell to Wabasha-Kellogg 9-2 in the Kasson Tournament Saturday. Maren Forystek had two hits against JM for the Awesome Blossoms (6-11 overall), who have lost eight straight. Rochester John Marshall 9, Blooming Prairie 1. BP pitching: Allison...
Gazette

La Junta baseball gets first two wins of season by thrashing Ellicott

May 23—The La Junta High School baseball team earned its first two wins of the season on Friday as it swept a doubleheader against Ellicott on the road. The Tigers won the first game 20-3, and they took the second contest 26-3. In the opener, La Junta struck for 11...
Park Rapids Enterprise

Menahga baseball team wins two road games

The Menahga baseball team extended its winning streak by posting a pair of wins on the road. The Braves followed a 9-3 win at Frazee on Monday (May 24) with a 13-3 victory at Nevis on Tuesday (May 25) to push their winning streak to six games. Jack Pietila’s two-out...
Sportssoutheastiowaunion.com

Huskies drop baseball, softball openers to West Burlington

RIVERSIDE — The baseball and softball seasons started on a low for Highland Monday. The baseball team lost to visiting West Burlington 11-7. The softball team lost to West Burlington/Notre Dame 7-1. The Huskies managed just two hits, one by Abbi Stransky and one by Makinze Hora, but were in a close game until giving up four runs in the seventh inning. Stransky’s hit tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. She clouted a home run.
Vandalia, ILLeader-Union

Vandals take two wins, drop games recently

Vandalia posted nine runs in the second inning on its way to a 9-2 rout over Gillespie on Thursday, May 13. The Vandals were led by Carson Ruot, Nic Rosborough, Conner Ray, Jayden Lotz, Reid Well, and Aiden Polite, who all drove in runs. The good guys opened up scoring...
Mount Olive Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Mount Olive girl laxers improve to 8-4; drop tourney games in baseball, boys lacrosse, softball

MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – The Mount Olive High School girls lacrosse team picked up victories over Jefferson and Morristown-Beard over the week. The Marauders (8-4) defeated Morristown-Beard, 14-8, on Wednesday, May 19, scoring nine goals in the first half. Ally Mayer scored five goals, Gia Reda added three goals and four ground balls, Ainsley Williams finished with six draw controls, Lillian Wirstiuk had five draw controls, Aubrey Giordano and Megan McGrath each scored two goals and had four ground balls and goalie Michaela Regan made 14 saves.
BaseballInside Nova

Generals drop two in baseball action

In the Washington-Liberty Generals’ 8-1 loss to the McLean Highlanders in Liberty District high-school baseball action, Mark Haines and Tommy Devens doubled in the setback. Haines had an RBI. Washington-Liberty (1-7, 0-6) next fell to the Langley Saxons, 13-10, with Andrew Bolfek having two hits, and three RBI and a...
shorelinemedia.net

Whitehall baseball splits games at home tournament

WHITEHALL — Whitehall went 1-1 last Saturday at its home tournament, losing 6-2 to Bay City John Glenn and defeating Central Montcalm 12-7. The teams were tied at two after the first inning of Whitehall's opener, and it stayed tied until Glenn poured on four runs in the sixth. Ryne Christensen got three of the Vikings' five hits in the game - all of which were singles - and Christian Smolen drove in two runs. Christensen pitched, allowing four earned runs and striking out two.
Mediapolis, IAkciiradio.com

WMU Softball Trounces Bulldogs

The bats broke out on Thursday for the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team when they invaded Mediapolis and stomped their way to a 14-0 victory. The Wolves scored in the first three innings including putting up a six spot in the third to break the game open. The team peppered 10 hits led by a 3-for-4 night and two runs scored by Jobey Malone. Anna Anderson added a pair of RBI on two knocks. Madie Anderson did her thing in the circle throwing all five innings giving up just one hit, no walks, and striking out 12. The Wolves improve to 2-1 in the first week.
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Bourne High School Softball Drops Two

Dighton-Rehoboth had its way with the Bourne High School softball team on Wednesday, May 26. The Lady Falcons dominated in a 15-1 game to upend the Canalmen on the road. Bourne’s only run was driven home by Paige Meda, who came up with an RBI single to plate Abby Russell. A triple to the gap by Russell put her in scoring position.
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens return home after earning split of first two games in Toronto

MONTREAL — Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak feels his team lost focus "a little bit" in a Game 2 loss to Toronto when the calls weren't going Montreal's way. He's hoping a return to Bell Centre for Monday's Game 3 will see the momentum swing back in his team's direction. "When...
Sportscheektowagabee.com

Cleve Hill softball wins two of three games

Cleveland Hill’s softball team pushed its season opening winning streak to four games early last week, taking down crosstown rival JFK and Alden on consecutive days behind early offensive displays that set the tone in each contest. Libby LaCourse led off the Lady Eagles’ 7-3 win over JFK on May 18 with a triple, and later scored on a single […]
Sports406mtsports.com

Photos: First two days of Class AA state softball

Top photos from the first two days of the Class AA state softball tournament. State AA softball: Belgrade reaches title game, is one win from historic championship; Sentinel heroics keep Spartans alive. Belgrade extended its state tournament win streak to 14 games and clinched a top-three finish, as did Billings...
Laporte, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Laporte baseball team splits final two regular-season games

Alex Forseman pitched his second straight complete game as Laporte beat Cass Lake-Bena 8-4 at home May 25. The Laporte senior gave up six hits and three walks, while striking out seven. Zach Evans delivered his first career home run, and added a single and a walk. Caine Richardson had...
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowgirls Drop Game Two of Super Regional

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team (46-10 overall) dropped the second game of the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional to Texas, 4-2. Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle for OSU, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four earned runs. Maxwell struck out five. Offensively, the Cowgirls were led by...