WMU Softball Splits First Two Games, Baseball Drops Two

It has been a busy start to the new campaign for the Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls of summer with a mixed first couple days. The softball team got a strong start on Monday when they shutout Cardinal 3-0 behind all state pitcher Madie Anderson. The senior finished with 19 strikeouts and had a no hitter going into the final inning. She gave up just one knock and did not allow a free pass. The offense had seven hits led by Anna Anderson going 3-for-3 with one RBI. The Wolves turned around and traveled to Letts last night to battle #1 Louisa-Muscatine and the Falcons came out victorious 7-0. Molly Miller had the lone hit for WMU and Madie Anderson went six innings in the circle giving up 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out eight. The Wolves start the year 1-1.