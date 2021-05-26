Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Dutch court orders Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent by 2030

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 9 days ago

Dutch environmentalists have won a landmark court case that could have significant ramifications for the global climate movement and oil companies. On Wednesday, The Hague District Court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by the end of the decade. After hearing both sides, a panel of judges determined the energy giant's climate plan was too vague. "[It] is not concrete, has many caveats and is based on monitoring social developments rather than the company's own responsibility for achieving a CO2 reduction," the court said.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Royal Dutch Shell#Court Orders#Paris Climate Agreement#Carbon Emissions#Global Emissions#Oil Companies#The Hague District Court#Milieudefensie#Friends Of The Earth#Euronews#Emissions Gap Report#The United Nations#Dutch Environmentalists#Governments#Global Climate#Global Temperatures#Concrete#Policy#Parent Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryWashington Post

What a Dutch Court Ruling Means for Shell and Big Oil

Climate lawyers are preparing to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc to cut its emissions faster than planned, on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. It was a turning point for climate court cases, which boomed after the Paris Agreement on global warming was reached in 2015. Initially, many cases challenged governments’ plans, but litigators are increasingly targeting companies.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

On May 26, three of the largest oil companies in the world were given the same message on the same day – reduce carbon emissions much more, and much more quickly, to combat climate change, or prepare to be compelled to do so. The sequel to this blunt message will likely be intensifying pressures for significantly more ambitious climate actions by the fossil fuel industry in corporate board rooms and in legal court rooms worldwide.
Milan, IN104.1 WIKY

BlackRock CEO says Shell decarbonisation ruling “not a solution”

MILAN (Reuters) -Last week’s Dutch court decision against Royal Dutch Shell is not the way to solve the global decarbonisation issue and risks shifting the problem to private firms, the head of the world’s largest money manager said on Thursday. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the ruling that requires Shell...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Environmentobserverxtra.com

Some good news on the climate front

I see a huge and growing gap between the rhetoric and the reality,” said Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, two weeks ago, but he despaired a bit too soon. Last week, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell, one of the world’s biggest oil companies, must cut its global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Week

Oil companies begin to face reality

The prospects for serious climate policy coming out of the Biden administration are not good. Not only is his infrastructure plan far, far short of what is needed — as Adam Tooze points out, Biden would dedicate less to green energy research over eight years than Americans spend on pet food annually — even that much passing Congress seems increasingly unlikely.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Chevron Divest Canada Oil Sands Asset?

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without...
Energy Industryshalemag.com

Big Oil and Gas Validates Existence in a Blue and Green Hydrogen World

They say it is a dog-eat-dog world, and that phrase has never been more applicable than in the oil and gas industry. With the race to new energy development, several of the big players are shoring up strategy. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Sinopec, and Equinor ASA are sizing up hydrogen in anticipation of the next demand while decarbonization trends increase.
Energy Industryspectrumlocalnews.com

Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy took Greenpeace to court on Wednesday alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws in the environmental group’s campaign describing AGL as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”. Greenpeace Australia Pacific has accused AGL, which predominantly generates coal-fired electricity, of “greenwashing” by...
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy Industrykosu.org

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Inhabitat.com

Big Oil is in big trouble as courts, shareholders demand accountability

Big Oil seems to be on thin ice, as courts are blaming companies for climate change, and shareholders insist they shift their focus toward renewable energy. Last week, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030, and major shareholder upsets arose in Chevron and ExxonMobil.
Energy IndustryThe Daily Star

Shell ordered to deepen carbon cuts in landmark Dutch climate case

A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to drastically deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts on Wednesday, in a landmark ruling that could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world. Shell said it was "disappointed" and plans to appeal the ruling, which comes amid rising pressure on energy...
Energy IndustryMic

A court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions by 45%, which could spell trouble for other polluters

Usually when a company is taken to court for polluting or other violations of the law, they are hit with a fine and a slap on the wrist. But on Wednesday, a court in the Netherlands handed down a different kind of punishment. In a landmark ruling that is believed to be the first of its kind, a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030, effectively requiring the oil giant to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.