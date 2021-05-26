Dutch court orders Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent by 2030
Dutch environmentalists have won a landmark court case that could have significant ramifications for the global climate movement and oil companies. On Wednesday, The Hague District Court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by the end of the decade. After hearing both sides, a panel of judges determined the energy giant's climate plan was too vague. "[It] is not concrete, has many caveats and is based on monitoring social developments rather than the company's own responsibility for achieving a CO2 reduction," the court said.www.engadget.com