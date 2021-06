Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas. Alex Pietrangelo's one-timer less than two minutes into overtime was the decisive tally in this one. In fact, all three Vegas goals came on one-timers on which Talbot had little to no chance of stopping. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last four starts (1-1-2), with all four of those being decided by one goal. He'll try to get back on track with a pair of games later this week in Anaheim.