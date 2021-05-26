Fishy Words (Part I)
Throughout the Bible, Joshua is described as either Yehoshua or Hoshea bin Nun. “Nun” means fish, which leads a certain Midrash of dubious origin to claim that Joshua was put into a river as a little child and swallowed up by a fish. According to this fanciful tale, the fish was caught and brought to the Pharaoh, and when it was cut open, little Joshua was found inside. He was subsequently raised in Pharaoh’s house and rose to the position of Chief Executioner.www.jewishpress.com