Fishy Words (Part I)

The Gospel of John was written, “so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name” (John 20:31, emphasis added). This is ultimately the goal of biblical counseling as well: that we may point and lead our counselees to faith in Christ so that He would free them from the guilt and power of their sin, comfort them in their suffering, and empower them to live life the way God intended (John 10:10). In Parts One and Two of this series, we explored counseling implications from the lives of Jesus (John 1:1-18) and John the Baptist (John 1:19-28). In Part Three, we look in John 1:29-34 to see what we can further learn from Jesus and John about the identity and role of biblical counselors, a profound biblical diagnostic, wise counseling goals, the supremacy of Jesus, and the power of the Holy Spirit to transform lives.