Grammy winning Bassist Edgar Meyer and Grammy nominated Dover Quartet performing at Amelia Baptist Church

By Susan Steger
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival is pleased to present classical bassist, Edgar Meyer and the Dover Quartet performing at Amelia Baptist Church with a live, socially distanced audience on Thursday, June 3rd at 3 pm and 7 pm. This concert is part of the Festival’s commitment to bring the world’s greatest musical artists in chamber music concerts of classical and alternative genres to Amelia Island.

