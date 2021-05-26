Grammy winning Bassist Edgar Meyer and Grammy nominated Dover Quartet performing at Amelia Baptist Church

It is so exciting to announce that Markus Rutz is the newly appointed Composer-in-Residence at The Rose Theatre Co. in Washington D.C. Chicago-based trumpeter Markus Rutz was recently commissioned by The Rose Theatre, Co. to arrange and orchestrate “Rhapsody in Blue," by the great American Songbook composer, George Gershwin. His arrangement of the iconic melody will become the musical thread through The Rose's ‘21-’22 Season and the signature music for The Rose Rhapsody Podcast set to debut June 7th, 2021, dropping new episodes with new arrangements the first Monday of every month.