The new name for Maine Red Claws pro basketball team should please the fans of its parent club, the Boston Celtics. But the rebranding should not come as a surprise. The Red Claws, purchased two years ago by the Celtics, on Monday officially became the Maine Celtics. The team will sport a new, Celtics-green logo when they take the court for the full, 50-game NBA G League season expected to start late this year.