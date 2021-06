A little more than a year ago, just before COVID-19 overtook our lives, we were lamenting the troubling rise of antisemitism in the United States. We were nervous. We were concerned. We were slowly being shaken from our “it can’t happen here” attitudes, as we experienced the tension and read reports from the American Jewish Committee and others of the rise of antisemitic events and the disturbing statistics. Even though Jews comprise less than 3% of the American population, the majority of religiously based hate crimes targeted Jewish people or Jewish institutions.