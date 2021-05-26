Three burglary suspects arrested in Bryan after targeting unlocked vehicles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested three people in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries. According to police, Joseph Davila, 18, of Plantersville, Ernest Cantu, 18 ,of Millican and a 16-year-old from Navasota were targeting unlocked vehicles and were able to steal multiple guns and other items. Police responded Tuesday night to the Copperfield area after a resident called to report they saw people breaking into their vehicle on their security cameras.www.kbtx.com