Bryan, TX

Three burglary suspects arrested in Bryan after targeting unlocked vehicles

By Adrienne DeMoss, Clay Falls
KBTX.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested three people in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries. According to police, Joseph Davila, 18, of Plantersville, Ernest Cantu, 18 ,of Millican and a 16-year-old from Navasota were targeting unlocked vehicles and were able to steal multiple guns and other items. Police responded Tuesday night to the Copperfield area after a resident called to report they saw people breaking into their vehicle on their security cameras.

www.kbtx.com
