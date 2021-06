Nassau County – The Nassau County Health Department (CHD) issued a rabies alert for central Nassau County. This is in response to a fox that tested positive for rabies. All residents and visitors in Nassau County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Nassau County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area.