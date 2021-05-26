J. Cole Has Reportedly Completed His Basketball Contract And Will Return To The US
J. Cole has reportedly completed the terms of his contract with the BAL’s Rwanda Patriots, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears, who broke the news on Twitter. Cole got to live his dream of professionally playing basketball, if only for a short time. He wrote, “A source confirms rapper J. Cole of the Rwanda Patriots BBC has completed his contractual obligation to the Basketball Africa League and has departed from Rwanda due to a “family obligation.” “In three games, J. Cole had five points, three assists, and five rebounds.”theurbantwist.com