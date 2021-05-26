J. Cole Has Reportedly Completed His Basketball Contract And Will Return To The US

Coming off the steam of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, J. Cole says he’s had a change of heart when it comes to competition. During the latest episode of Kevin Durant’s The ETCS podcast, co-host Eddie Gonzalez asked Cole about his relationship with other “top dogs” like Drake and Kendrick Lamar—rappers to whom he’s frequently compared. The Dreamville boss admitted that at the beginning of his career he was all about the competition and never tried to connect with his contemporaries because he felt as though they were all fighting for the top spot. But Cole says his time in the business has completely changed his perspective.