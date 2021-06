MARINETTE (WLUK) – Prosecutors oppose Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s proposal to blame someone else for the murders of a couple at county park in 1976. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 84, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24. Trial is scheduled to start July 19, although if this appeal is allowed, the trial would likely be delayed.