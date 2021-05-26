Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

I’m responding to Sound Off on the (Saturday, Oct. 2, Page A8) “Hot Corner: Sales Tax Hike,” where the person says, “It’s only a penny.” Gee, it’s just a penny? It might be a penny to you, but it’s (not) just a penny to other people. The whole thing is, it’s not a penny. It’s how the commissioners waste money. They spend money all over the place, but what we really need is road repair. Do they put the money there? No. They need to tighten their budget and put the money where it belongs — in the roadways — and not all these other areas. They can cut back in many other areas to make up the difference to pay for the roads instead of taxing people, period.

SALES TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO