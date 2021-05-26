Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Wisconsin exceeds 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin marked a grim milestone on Wednesday when the Department of Health Services reported the state passed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths. The DHS reported 5 deaths, pushing COVID-19′s death toll to 7,003. Three of the deaths were in Dodge County. St. Croix and Waukesha counties each reported one.

www.wbay.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Public Health#Iowa State#State Department#Wis#Washington State#Michigan State#Dhs#Deathsdate#Wha#Icu#Wisconsinites#Wbay#Milwaukee#Cdc#Marquette#Baraga#Ozaukee#Jefferson
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Daily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
River Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.