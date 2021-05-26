Cancel
TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES A COMMERCIAL KITCHEN IN PROJECT PHOENIX

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twentynine Palms City Council met last night to officially move forward with plans for an educational/commercial kitchen in the Project Phoenix Community Center. Reporter Heather Clisby was there …. Last night, the Twentynine Palms City Council approved over $400,000 of Change Orders to advance plans for an educational/commercial kitchen...

z1077fm.com
