TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES A COMMERCIAL KITCHEN IN PROJECT PHOENIX

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Quaint Mid-Century Cottage in the heart of Twentynine Palms. Extra large kitchen area with tons of natural light and high ceilings. The 3/4 bath has very cool retro counters and shower enclosure. There is one ample-sized bedroom on the far end of the house with large windows. The new features include a large hot water heater and natural gas furnace. There is a large cement block privacy wall between this home and the closest neighbor.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reggie McAtee, Libby's Realty at 760-367-9521</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great potential for this centrally located family home in 29 Palms! Large fenced backyard with rear alley access to store larger vehicles including an RV and/or trailer. Bring your pets! Enjoy the endless desert views and sunsets. Walking distance to 29 Palms High School and Oasis Elementary School. Only 10 min to Joshua Tree National Park! Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Miller Olsen, Triad REALTORS® at 760-367-9585</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Cabin is CRAZY!! Crazy Cool. Crazy Sexy. Crazy Covid-Safe. Inspire the minimalist of your imagination. Veteran-Owned and with all of the upgrades you would expect within the past 5 years. New roof. New electric meter. New electrical wiring and lighting fixtures. 2 New tankless water heaters. New refrigerator. New water tank for U-haul water delivery. All of these add to the original features of the cabin which are possibly the most desirable. Handcrafted corner fireplace, corner sink with view windows, open beam ceilings and that remote private lot that everyone craves today. There are 140 acres of BLM land to the North and East of the cabin and at least 75 acres of BLM land to the South of it. The lot itself is a full 5 acres of raw pristine desert land with only indigenous plants. The kitchen features some pretty crafty items also, Pull-out tray tables, original cabinetry and countertops. You won't want to miss this unique offering!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reggie McAtee, Libby's Realty at 760-367-9521</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Newer home located in the Hanson tract. 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths. This home is located on a corner lot high up in the Hanson Tract near the entrance to the National Park. Home shows pride of ownership. Large tiles throughout, no carpet to clean. The rear and side yard are fenced in with long lasting chain link material. Open floor plan with a dining room off the kitchen. Could this be the perfect place to call home?<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Enochs, Keller Williams Luxury Homes at 760-322-2286</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2FsaWZvcm5pYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NUk1MU0NBLUpUMjEwNTg2MTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>