Virginia Beach, VA

New reasons to say yes to a Virginia Beach getaway in 2021

newsontheneck.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the vibrant coastal city of Virginia Beach is where you'll find warm, inviting waters and a cool, laid-back feel. Home to three distinct beaches, you're bound to bump into your vibe at one of them. With a delectable seafood-centric culinary scene, rich history and a variety of arts and entertainment, the destination is the perfect getaway whether you're with the family, looking for a quick escape or flying solo. For some inspiration on vacation planning, here are five new reasons to visit Virginia Beach in 2021.

#Beaches#Beach Bar#Private Beach#Fitness#Ocean City State Park#New River State Park#Apex Entertainment#First Landing State Park#Lynnhaven#The Family Fun Trail#Repeat Virginia Beach#Vacation Planning#Attractions#East Coast Surfing#Coastal Cuisine#Dunes#Sunshine#Town Center#Two Bedroom Suites#Atlantic Ocean
