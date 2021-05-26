Kelly Marie Tran, David Harbour Among All-Star Cast for Gemma Chan-Produced Vincent Chin Murder Podcast

Last month, Amazon Studios revealed plans to turn the story of Chinese American Vincent Chin, who was brutally beaten to death in 1982 by two white autoworkers in a racially motivated attack, into a limited series created by Marilyn Fu. Now, a second limited series is in the works from Participant Media through “an exclusive agreement” with the Chin Estate. Participant says its series “will be the only authorized telling of the landmark civil rights case” involving Chin’s killing. Last week, a star-studded podcast dramatizing Chin's murder, titled Hold Still, Vincent, was pulled after Chin's estate, represented by journalist and activist Helen Zia, posted on social media that neither she nor his estate were contacted about the podcast. Zia will be part of the creative team for the Participant Vincent Chin series. John Oliver highlighted the Vincent Chin story this week in his Last Week Tonight segment on Asian Americans. The two Vincent Chin series have been announced in the wake of recent anti-Asian violence due to the pandemic. “Vincent Chin’s brutal slaying, at a time of intense anti-Asian hate across the country, galvanized Asian Americans to rally together, unite with many diverse communities, and create a new movement for racial justice that impacted all Americans,” Zia said in a statement. “With today’s current tsunami of anti-Asian hate sweeping the globe, the full story of Vincent Chin and the powerful community response must be told, and I’m thrilled that Participant will be leading this effort.”