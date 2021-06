The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of. According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”