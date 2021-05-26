Registered dietitian shares 4 foods to fuel any fitness routine

With the warm weather here to stay, you're probably looking o eat healthily and focus your meals around the fresh produce of the season. If you're also eager to kick start your summer weight loss or hit reset on your gut health, a juice cleanse may be the way to start. Research has shown that a short stint of 3 days of juicing, even for a fraction of your meals, can help to jumpstart both weight loss and gut health, and study subjects saw improvements even two weeks later. According to the study, which followed subjects for 17 days, a three-day juice-based diet resulted in increased weight loss and healthier gut microbiota, and the healthy bacteria stuck around for 14 days after the juicing period was over.